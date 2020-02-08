CALDWELL — In 1975, Mike Rock had his first memorable experience with law enforcement.
Rock said he was doing a standard ride-along with an Idaho State trooper when the patrol car suddenly launched into a pursuit.
The event made an impact on the then 15-year-old — and so did the trooper.
"I absolutely fell in love with who he was and what he was doing," he said. "At that impressionable time in my life, he was the guy who motivated me."
Rock said the pair later connected, and he was able to share with the man just how important he was to Rock's life and eventual career path in law enforcement — especially his latest venture.
Rock, 59, is running for Canyon County sheriff in the upcoming May 19 primary election as a Republican. The position currently is held by Sheriff Kieran Donahue who initially was elected to the office in 2012 and then again in 2016.
Donahue announced his intent to seek a third term Jan. 27 during a news conference. Donahue, also a Republican, worked as a patrol officer and investigator with Canyon County for several years before making the transition to sheriff.
“I’m honored and especially proud that I’ve been allowed to lead (the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office) over the last seven years, going into our eighth year,” Donahue said at the conference. “I hope we will have another four years to continue the good work that we do.”
While Rock has law enforcement experience, like Donahue, he said he believes it's his attitude as a small-business owner that sets him apart.
"They do a great job of policing the county, because that's what they do," Rock said. "But it's time to bring a business leader, a business mind, to the top of this department. … Do I have some things to learn? Absolutely. But do I have the desire? You bet I do."
Rock said he served as an officer, both in reserve and active capacities, for several years in Elmore County. He also worked in emergency services as ambulance and firetruck driver, and owned multiple businesses, such as a towing and vehicle repair shop.
After relocating to Nampa, Rock said he became restless and started searching for new opportunities, which led him to apply to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.
"It took me a couple of years to get in shape," Rock said, laughing. "At 42 years old, that took some work to get to where I could pass that physical."
In 2005, Rock said he was hired and started working in the jail, where he stayed for roughly six and a half years. Rock said as part of his job, he was responsible for training new deputies on jail policies and procedures, as well as inmates' rights. It was one of his favorite aspects of the position.
In 2011, Rock left the sheriff's office, and put his concentration into the success of his local businesses, including Mike's Towing and Auto Recovery in Nampa. He also created a drag racing program.
About five years later, Rock said he was approached by several of his past trainees asking if he would consider a run for sheriff after the 2016 election.
"I said, 'Let me go to school, because I don't know anything about politics,'" Rock recalled. "So, we've been studying this for a good, solid three and a half years. I went to lots and lots of kickoff parties to learn how campaigns worked and kind of get a feel for what it took to successfully run a campaign. And that's where we're at today. … Win or lose, the journey has been phenomenal."
Rock said his top priority is employee morale and retention. He hopes to mold Canyon County into a career destination — not just a stepping stone to other agencies — by making it more desirable to not only work there, but to stay with the sheriff's office for a long period through supportive measures.
"I'm a really hard worker, and I'm not interested in belonging to sheriffs' associations. I'm not interested in going to meet the president. I'm interested in putting a uniform on and going to work. That's what I want to do more than anything is go to work, make it efficient, make it a well-oiled machine and do the very best I can with what I have to work with," Rock said. "It all comes back to this businessman approach. You've got to take care of your people. … My heart is in this 110%."