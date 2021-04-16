BOISE — When she and her family first planned to move to Boise from New Jersey, Reshma Kamal said she immediately looked for the mosque on a map.
"The first thing we did when we got here was to go to the Islamic Center," Kamal said.
The Islamic Center of Boise is typically buzzing with activity, programs and classes, and community meals and prayers for local Muslims to attend. Particularly during the month of Ramadan, which began Tuesday, the mosque would host huge community gatherings for people to break their daytime fasts together and large evening and Friday afternoon prayers for people to attend.
This year, Muslims across the world will be celebrating their second Ramadan with COVID-19 looming over the holy month. With the risks of large gatherings still high with the virus, the Islamic Center will host small Friday afternoon and night-time prayers.
"We would normally have a Saturday community dinner, a big event with 500 to 600 people gathering at the Islamic Center," Kamal said. She is the refugee director of the Islamic Center of Boise. "Every week a different Muslim community sponsors food for the gathering. We would have the Bosnian community or communities from Afghanistan, or the Indian community sponsor a dinner and each person brings something from their home."
This year, Kamal said there is no dinner.
"It is just the evening and Friday afternoon prayer, and they will pray and go back home," she said.
Kamal said there is a sign-up sheet online to attend the in-person prayers. Each session is capped at 50 people.
Naffie Bah, a member of the Muslim community in Boise, said normally people would congregate in the mosque and women would gather to talk while their children played basketball in the parking lot out front. On Friday afternoon, the mosque was quiet. Only Bah sat out front while a small group of children played outside.
"People want normality, and it is hard because they blame us at the center for limiting the prayer capacity and following the rules, but we have to, to keep people safe," Bah said.
The Islamic Center closed to the public when the pandemic hit last year, but it has slowly begun to open for socially distanced prayers. Kamal said earlier this year the center opened its parking lot for outdoor prayers on Saturdays.
Kamal is not upset about having to remain distanced this year for Ramadan — she said she'll do whatever it takes to keep people from dying. Though she does have hope in Idaho's reduced COVID-19 case numbers and ramped-up vaccine distribution, Kamal said the Muslim community has been hit hard from the pandemic.
"We have a large number of people in the Muslim community who have newly arrived in the U.S., and a lot of them are in the service industry, and a lot of them have lost their jobs," Kamal said. "Now they are trying to get back into it, and things are improving."
Bah is one of those individuals who lost her job due to the pandemic. She previously worked in a travel agency that lost business because of the pandemic. She now works at Norco, and is trying to make things work and stay safe.
Though both Kamal and Bah are happy to help control the spread of the virus, they said the distance is still hard.
"Back home, we try being among people," said Kamal, who is originally from India. "For me, especially during Ramadan, there is a lot of spiritual awakening, and what we all do is gather together."
Bah said she just wants to be around her friends, many of whom have not left their homes in a year, she said.
Bah is hoping for a more normal Ramadan next year, with food, prayer and friends, if all goes well this year.