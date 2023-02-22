Columbia HS library

The exterior of the Columbia High School building on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Columbia and Caldwell high schools went into lockdown on Wednesday, after a series of false active shooter calls went into law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

“We have no reports of actual incidents there,” Carmen Boeger, Nampa Police Community Engagement Coordinator, said of Columbia High School.

 

