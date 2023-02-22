Columbia and Caldwell high schools went into lockdown on Wednesday, after a series of false active shooter calls went into law enforcement agencies throughout the state.
“We have no reports of actual incidents there,” Carmen Boeger, Nampa Police Community Engagement Coordinator, said of Columbia High School.
According to Canyon County Public Information Officer Joe Decker, law enforcement responded to the calls immediately.
"There was an immediate and robust response by law enforcement in each of these areas, and several schools have gone into lockdown as a precaution," Decker said. "At this time, it appears that this is a hoax and no verified attacks or injuries have been discovered."
The Nampa Police Department responded to the scene at Columbia High School and the Idaho State Police helped with some traffic control around the school, Boeger said.
The Nampa Police Department said on Twitter it didn't believe the threat to be valid. The Idaho State Police said on Twitter the threats were happening at schools across the region and precautions would be taken in every case even though the threats appeared invalid.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office also received a false school shooting report at Capital High School in Boise but it was determined to be a hoax before any law enforcement was sent, according to ACSO Public Information Officer Patrick Orr.
All schools within the Vallivue School District went into hall check protocol as a precaution for the remainder of the day Wednesday, according to district spokesperson Joseph Palmer. The Caldwell School District also placed its schools into hall check, other than Caldwell High School, which remained in lockdown, according to district spokesperson Jessica Watts.
"We take all threats extremely seriously, and investigate to the fullest extent. We realize how disruptive and traumatic this can be, especially for our children, and we are working on clearing the schools as soon as possible and ensuring all student and staff safety," Watts said in a letter sent out to parents.
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield issued a statement in the wake of the threats.
“I am aware that several schools were impacted today by threats of violence, and that the threats do not appear to be valid. State Department of Education staff have been in touch with districts and will continue to stay apprised of the situation," Critchfield said. "I’m thankful for the quick action from school administrators and law enforcement to ensure the safety of students in the affected schools.”
The hoax also caused disruption for commuting students.
“Students who are on their way to (Columbia) — because we have students who travel between high schools — they were just returned to their home schools,” Nampa School District Director of Communications and Community Relations Kathleen Tuck said.
The threat is the second false alarm for the Caldwell School District within the past week. On Feb. 17, a bomb threat at Caldwell Middle School spurred sweeps of all Caldwell and Vallivue schools, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. Caldwell Police found "absolutely no evidence" of a bomb in any schools.
The West Ada School District also had a false bomb threat at Lake Hazel Middle School in December 2022, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
According to Decker, similar instances involving hoax calls into schools have occurred in Oregon, Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico within the past week, including in Ontario, Oregon, on Tuesday.
All calls have consisted of a pre-recorded message from the same phone number claiming there is an active shooter at the school, according to the Meridian Police Department. No schools in the West Ada School District have been impacted, but MPD has increased its school resource officer presence as a precaution.
This story will be updated.