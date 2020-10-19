VALLEY COUNTY — Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are asking the public to help them figure out who illegally shot and killed a bull moose in Valley County this past weekend.
On Oct. 17, a large bull moose was found dead west of Smiths Ferry in Valley County. Conservation officials believe the trophy Shiras moose was killed between Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, and are asking anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or to contact Officer Chris Rowley at 208-630-4341.
Rowley said incidents like these happened infrequently. He said two years ago, another moose had been misidentified, shot and killed, but the hunter turned themselves in after the incident occurred.
"If this happens regularly, it could tank the population," Rowley said.
This was the fourth incident where moose were illegally shot at in October in Valley County. On Oct. 16, two moose were killed in separate incidents in the Landmark and Snowbank areas of Valley County. Both of those shootings involved inexperienced hunters mistaking moose for elk, and they immediately called to report the shootings, an IDFG press release said. And on Oct. 17, two hunters were shooting at a bull moose from long distance. The hunters said they mistook the moose for an elk, according to IDFG.
Killing a moose during a closed season could result in a felony and a $10,000 fine. And southwestern Idaho has a small number of moose living in the area, which means incidents like these could cause issues for the entire population, according to IDFG Moose Biologist Hollie Miyasaki.
"Illegally killing three moose in an area where we don't have a large enough population to have a hunt could have a negative impact on this population of moose," Miyasaki said.