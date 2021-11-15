A Boise woman, Nampa man and Nampa woman died in separate car crashes on Saturday in the Treasure Valley.
A 21-year-old Boise woman was killed after a crash at the intersection of Eagle Road and Baldcypress Street just before 4 p.m., according to the Boise Police Department. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling northbound and turning left across southbound traffic when it collided with a vehicle.
The woman who died was identified as Kess T. Boesch by the Ada County Coroner.
The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified man, was taken to an area hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” BPD said. The driver and passenger in the southbound vehicle were not injured, BDP said.
Also on Saturday, a 55-year-old Nampa woman was killed when her 2006 Toyota Tacoma was struck by a 2017 Ram pickup pulling a utility trailer on Highway 20-26 at Madison Road, east of Caldwell, around 2 p.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release.
The Ram, driven by a juvenile from Middleton, was traveling eastbound on 20-26 when it drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with the Toyota. The Nampa woman driving the Toyota died at the scene; the driver of the Ram and its juvenile passenger were taken to an area hospital. All occupants were wearing seat belts, the release said.
Just before 10 p.m. that evening, a 59-year-old Nampa man died when his 2017 Subaru Forester struck a barrier on Interstate 84 after it was hit by a tire that was dislodged from a 2005 Dodge pickup. The Dodge, driven by a juvenile from Caldwell, was headed east on Interstate 84 when it lost a tire and wheel; the tire crossed the median into the westbound lane and hit the Subaru.
The driver of the Subaru was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to Idaho State Police.
