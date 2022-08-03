Mosquito

The West Nile virus has been detected in Idaho mosquitos for the first time this year. Multiple cases were announced Wednesday.

Mosquitos carrying the virus were detected in Elmore County on July 29 and in Payette County on Aug. 2, as announced by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Payette County Mosquito Abatement District in separate press releases.

