The West Nile virus has been detected in Idaho mosquitos for the first time this year. Multiple cases were announced Wednesday.
Mosquitos carrying the virus were detected in Elmore County on July 29 and in Payette County on Aug. 2, as announced by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Payette County Mosquito Abatement District in separate press releases.
The positive mosquitoes in Elmore County were collected by the Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District; in Payette County, they were collected "during routine surveillance within the Kiwanis Park area" in Payette by the Payette County Mosquito Abatement District.
Infection with the virus can result in severe illness, especially in people 50 years and older, the department said in a press release.
West Nile virus infections were reported in 16 people, 15 horses and two birds in Idaho last year, and contributed to two human deaths.
“The detection of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in Elmore County indicates that conditions are right for transmission of the virus to people,” Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian, said in the Department of Health and Welfare's release. “This is the time of year when we typically start finding positive mosquitoes and reports of human and horse infections. We strongly encourage Idahoans to take measures against biting mosquitoes. These include wearing insect repellent and protective clothing and reducing standing water around gardens and homes where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.”
In response to its findings, the Payette County Mosquito Abatement District is increasing mosquito surveillance in the area and continuing to locate and treat larvae-infested waters, its release said. In addition, ground adulticide applications, made via truck-mounted sprayers, will be increased in the surrounding areas of Payette.
The virus is usually contracted from the bite of an infected mosquito. It is not spread from person-to-person through casual contact, the release said. Symptoms of infection can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. If you feel ill, talk to your health care provider about testing for the virus.
West Nile virus does not usually affect domestic animals but can cause severe illness in horses and some species of birds. Although there is no vaccine for people, there are several vaccines for horses, which should be vaccinated annually, the release said.
To protect against infection, people should avoid mosquitoes, particularly between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. In addition, everyone should:
Cover up exposed skin when outdoors and apply DEET or other EPA-approved insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing. Carefully follow instructions on the product label, especially for children.
Insect-proof your home by repairing or replacing screens.
Reduce standing water around homes and properties. Check and drain toys, trays, and pots that are outdoors and can hold water.
Change bird baths, static decorative ponds, and animal water tanks weekly to reduce suitable mosquito habitat.