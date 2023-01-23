Subscribe
Officers from the Boise and Meridian police departments responded to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Meridian, according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department.
Several police vehicles, fire trucks and paramedics were also on-site, KTVB reported. Caution tape was surrounding the Texas Roadhouse parking lot at the Meridian Crossroads shopping center, per KTVB.
A city of Meridian spokesperson said this is a Boise Police Department incident.
BPD said via Twitter that the scene is secure and more information will be provided “as soon as possible.”
This story will be updated.
