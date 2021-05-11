BOISE — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 in both directions Tuesday morning near Boise. Idaho State Police is currently investigating.
Idaho State Police, the Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s deputies, and local fire and EMS services were on scene responding to the crash westbound on Interstate 84 just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Idaho State Police.
Eastbound traffic was still being diverted at Eagle Road at approximately 10:30 a.m.
The agency said the crash involved serious injuries. At least two vehicles and two semi trucks were involved, one of which caught fire, state police said. Photos of the interstate showed traffic backed up in both directions.
Eastbound traffic was closed completely through west Boise so responders could safely clear wreckage from the road and repair damage to the median, according to state police.
An Idaho State Police spokeswoman said more information would be released as it became available. The agency encouraged motorists to avoid the area, as well as not to take photos or video while driving.
Idaho State Police is posting updates on its @ISPWesternIdaho Twitter page.