More Information

Of the 11 homes over $3 million that have sold or are pending since October, five have sold and six are pending, according to data provided to the Idaho Press.

The five $3-million-plus homes that sold were on the market for an average of 37.4 days.

The most expensive home sold for $4.65 million after eight days on the market. The home, in Eagle, had a private dock on a lake and sat on over 2 acres, according to Zillow.

Three of the five homes sold for below the asking price, one was bought exactly at the original price, and one sold for $1,000 above asking.