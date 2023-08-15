Elkhorn Fire 1

Firefighters walk toward the Elkhorn Fire, located north of McCall in the Payette National Forest. As of Tuesday, the blaze had spread to 25,978 acres.

 U.S. Forest Service

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As of last week, more than 62,000 acres of land have burned this summer in Idaho, and the vast majority the fires were human-caused.

So far the Idaho Department of Lands has spent nearly $11.8 million on firefighting, and the state remains at elevated risk, according to IDL Director Dustin Miller.

Hayden Fire 2

Crews look on as the Hayden Fire burns in the Salmon-Challis National Forest in central Idaho.
Hayden Fire 1

A firefighter stands on a burning tree during the Hayden Fire, located in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. As of Tuesday, the fire had grown to 24,489 acres.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments