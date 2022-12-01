Support Local Journalism


BOISE – Mike Moyle was sworn in Thursday as the first new speaker of the Idaho House in a decade, and his first move was to ignite a major partisan battle by informing the minority that he planned to allow only a single Democrat to serve on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, the key panel that writes every state budget.

The decision isn’t yet final; the House plans to reconvene on Friday to finalize its committee chairmanships and assignments.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

