BOISE – Mike Moyle was sworn in Thursday as the first new speaker of the Idaho House in a decade, and his first move was to ignite a major partisan battle by informing the minority that he planned to allow only a single Democrat to serve on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, the key panel that writes every state budget.
The decision isn’t yet final; the House plans to reconvene on Friday to finalize its committee chairmanships and assignments.
Minority membership on JFAC has always been determined by the Democrats’ proportional representation in the chamber as a whole. While the minority lost a seat in the House this year, it still holds 15.7% of the seats, which rounds up to two seats on the House’s 10-member portion of JFAC, not down to one seat. In 2016, when the Democrats last had 11 House seats, they had two seats on JFAC, not one.
“That’s not OK,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. “This is an unprecedented break with practice in the Legislature.”
Moyle said, “It gives me an opportunity to put one more Republican on there. I’m not going after ‘em. It’s nothing personal. … I’m taking care of my Republican friends.”
Asked if that’s the role of the speaker of the House – Moyle was unanimously elected as speaker on Thursday by the entire House, including both Democrats and Republicans – he said, “I think the role of the speaker is to take care of both sides, I agree with that.” However, he said, “They’re not at two, they’re under two. And that means that we need to have a Republican.”
He also said, “I haven’t looked at the percentage. I have to look. You might be right.”
Rubel said, “That is a critical committee where the Democrats have played a pivotal role in keeping the core services of government functioning. We work hard across the aisle to ensure that budgets are emerging that meet the needs of the citizens of the state of Idaho.”
“Our members work extremely hard on that committee,” she said. “They work closely and very well with our Republican colleagues, and I think it is deeply disappointing and harmful to the state to reduce our representation on that committee by 50%.”
Prior to the House GOP leadership elections, Moyle told the Idaho Press that he’s always worked well with the minority party, and would do so as speaker. “I think if you were to call Matt Erpelding, John Rusche, Wendy Jaquet … you’d find that I’ve always worked well,” he said. “We don’t always agree, but … I’ve always done a good job of bringing them in what’s going on, and have good relationships with them, even with Ilana. And I’ll continue to do that.”
“I think it’s important that they know what’s going on and are involved and that we don’t try to push ‘em around and run ‘em over, too much anyways, ha ha,” he said. “There’ll be times that happens. … I’m not as mean to ‘em as others have been.”
Jaquet, D-Ketchum, the former longtime House minority leader, said in an interview Thursday that she did always have a good working relationship with Moyle when she served, but said he’s wrong about the JFAC seats.
“That’s not fair,” Jaquet said. “The minority really needs a voice on JFAC, and he should be rounding up. He should not be helping his friends. That’s Math 101.”
Jaquet said the only time she knows of when the Democratic minority had just one seat on JFAC was in 2001-02 when the late Rep. Ken Robison served, but at the time, the Democrats had just nine seats in the House, the fewest they’ve had in nearly a century.
“I think you have to just say what’s fair is fair and you round up, therefore we get two,” Jaquet said. “It’s 15.7. It’s a legitimate number that according to Math 101 is what it should be. There should be two seats, period.”
Moyle said he planned to give the Democrats additional seats on other committees to make up for losing half their JFAC representation. “They’ll get more seats somewhere else to offset that,” he said.
Jaquet said, “More seats doesn’t make up for it. It’s got to be the 15.7 to make two seats on JFAC.”
She said she was surprised at Moyle’s move. “My advice to him would be that it’s not a good way to step out on your first day as a speaker, to alienate the minority,” she said, “when you may need them down the road for something you don’t even see. The minority votes, in some cases, have been really important for some of these bills that they’ve been bogged down with. So I don’t think it’s a good strategy. And I would fall back to Math 101 – it’s 15.7. You round up.”
Moyle said he was “not inclined” to change his mind, saying, “I don’t think so, but maybe.”
“We haven’t settled everything,” he said. “That’s why we’re adjourning until tomorrow morning, so we can sit in council and assess all the same issues you’re talking about, because there’s a lot to be decided.”
Rubel said, “Our number of seats is such that we should have two seats on JFAC period, and to do otherwise is a punitive and hyperpartisan measure that will not serve the people of Idaho well.”
She said, “I am very disappointed if this is going to be the first move that our new speaker makes. The first battle he picks should not be to remove extremely effective members from the most important committee in the building simply to reward members of his party. But I hope this is not where we end up, and I hope that he follows longstanding tradition and gives us the proportional representation that we are due.”
She added, “I’ve made it very clear this is our top priority.”
Democrats hold 11 seats in the 70-member House for the upcoming 2023 session, down from 12 this year.
In the Senate, the party split remained exactly the same, and the Senate finished assigning all its chairmanships and committee slots on Thursday and adjourned its organizational session for the year. It continues to have two Democratic members on the Senate Finance Committee, the Senate half of JFAC. Next year, those two will be Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who long has served on the panel, and new Sen. Rick Just, D-Boise.
The Senate JFAC co-chair will be Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. The House co-chair is expected to be Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.
Winder said he thinks lawmakers have a challenging session ahead, in part because “we’re going to have a lot of money to work with.”
“There’s a lot of moving parts under education right now,” he said. “You’ll still see strong commitment to public schools,” he said, as required by the Idaho Constitution. But he said he expects lawmakers to also consider allocating some surplus state funds to some form of private school vouchers or expanded school choice.
Winder said he also expects major action this coming year on property tax reform, and a bill already has been drafted and has been the topic of closed-door discussions between House and Senate members, but it hasn’t been made public. “I think you’ll see some significant changes there,” Winder said.
Moyle agreed. “I know there’s been a lot of discussion,” he said, noting that Grow has been working with cities and counties on the issue over the interim. “The issue is being talked about, and we’re trying to bring all the groups together,” Moyle said.
As the new speaker, Moyle said he’ll be focused on “learning my new role.”
“I want to unite everybody,” he said. “It’s a big challenge. I think I can do it. I’m going to try.” He said of late, House members have tended to “not only disagree, but be disagreeable. We need to stop that. … I don’t want it to be so contentious.”
He added, on a decidedly different note, “I also want the House to be more assertive in our interaction with the Senate and the governor.”
After the House formally voted Moyle in Thursday as the new House speaker, former Speaker Scott Bedke administered the oath of office to Moyle and handed off the gavel; he was elected lieutenant governor in November, and will be presiding over the Senate in January.
Bedke advised Moyle, “Look around the room. Here are your colleagues. … Let’s keep this place a place that we can all be proud of, that every former member can be proud of.”
Moyle told the House, “I’m very humbled to have your support in being speaker. … We’re in this together. I appreciate each and every one of you. I will do my best to make you proud.”