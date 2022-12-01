Support Local Journalism


BOISE – Mike Moyle was sworn in Thursday as the first new speaker of the Idaho House in a decade, and his first move was to ignite a major partisan battle by informing the minority that he planned to allow only a single Democrat to serve on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, the key panel that writes every state budget.

The decision isn’t yet final; the House plans to reconvene on Friday to finalize its committee chairmanships and assignments.

New senators capture a moment during the first day of the 2023 Legislature’s organizational session on Thursday.
Senators, including new Sens. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, center, and Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, right, visit during the organizational session of the Legislature on Thursday.
House Speaker Mike Moyle during first day of the organizational session of the Idaho House, on Thursday.

