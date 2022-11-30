Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, was elected speaker of the Idaho House on Wednesday night, defeating Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian.

Previous Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, was elected lieutenant governor in November; in that role, he’ll preside over the Senate starting in January.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

