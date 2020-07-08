WEDNESDAY
Alive After Five virtual concert series continues with The Broadcast & The Hollowed Collective. Experience kits with merchandise and beer and wine to take home are available at The Grove Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m. Catch the shows on Downtown Boise’s Facebook page, the Alive After Five Facebook page, or the Downtown Boise YouTube channel. The Tips for Charity program supporting Camp Rainbow Gold, Ronald McDonald House and Boise Fire Burnout Fund is ongoing. More details are at downtownboise.org.
Nampa — SNAG (Starting New At Golf), 9 a.m., Centennial Golf Course, 2600 Centennial Drive.
Nampa — Preschool Story-Time, 10 a.m., Public Library, 215 12th Ave.
Online — Centennial Job Corps information meeting and tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Meridian — Live on the Patio, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.
THURSDAY
Garden City — Tag You're It!, 9 a.m., 504 E. 45th St. Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
Nampa — Baby & Toddler Story Times, 10 a.m., Public Library, 215 12th Ave.
Online — Wondertime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Teen Space (with games), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Caldwell — Thursday Afternoon Read, 2 p.m., Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St.
Middleton — YouTuber Club, 4 p.m., Public Library, 307 Cornell St.
Online — Lit Mag 101: Sending out your manuscripts for publication, 6 p.m. Learn more about publishing and literary journals with author and editor Mitch Wieland. Sign up at thecabinidaho.org.
Online — English Conversation Practice, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Human Rights Book Club via Zoom, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Garden City — Andrew Wigginton, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
All Day
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum. 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Nampa — Group Guitar Classes, Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
FRIDAY
Online — Baby Time Online, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Tween Create Online, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Caldwell — C-Town Karaoke Competition, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Garden City — Taryn Seattl, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Online — Video Speed Dating — Filter Off, 8 p.m. Eventbrite.
Nampa — Silver Screen on the Green — "Incredibles 2," 8:30 p.m., Optimist Park, 16680 11th Ave., N. Nampa Parks and Recreation.
Kuna — Movies on the Greenbelt "Maleficent 2," 10 p.m., behind City Hall, 751 W. 4th St.
Parma — Doors open at 9 p.m. "Inside Out" is at 9:55 p.m.; "Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back" at 11:45 p.m.
ONGOING
Eagle Fun Days continues with virtual events on social media, including a fun run, custom car show, backyard float competition and the #fundaysfillupchallenge. Find out more at cityofeagle.org or on Facebook.