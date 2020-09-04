CALDWELL — Joel Hager lost his best friend when he was nine years old.
Hager never dreamed his own son would know what that felt like. He did. It’s why Hager found himself at a candlelight vigil at the Community Council of Idaho in Caldwell Friday evening.
Hager’s son was best friends with Emrik Osuna, a 9-year-old Meridian boy who died early Wednesday morning; first responders took him to a hospital from his home Tuesday night in the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue in Meridian. Emrik’s cause and manner of death are still officially pending, but he had severe bruises, and was malnourished and dehydrated. His stepmother, Monique Osuna, 27, and his father, Erik Osuna, 29, were both arrested and remain in the Ada County Jail. Monique Osuna is charged with first-degree murder, while Eirk Osuna faces of injury to a child, infliction of great bodily injury, and destruction of evidence.
During a Thursday court hearing, a prosecutor claimed Monique Osuna would beat Emrik with a belt and a dog leash, lock him in a closet to sleep, and that he’d only been fed rice and water.
Hager didn’t see signs of any of that, he said, after the vigil, which drew a crowd of about 40 people. Samantha Hager, his wife, said she remembered Emrik as a kid who loved to get amped up on sugar and run around her house waging Nerf gun wars.
Mourners at the vigil joined in prayer, lit candles and released blue balloons into the air; blue is the color of the child abuse awareness ribbon.
The ceremony was brief but solemn. A group of women, who said they worked at Emrik’s school, stood in a small knot, weeping and holding one another.
It was a shock to Joel Hager too, who was also friends with Erik Osuna.
Both of the Hagers simply remembered a 9-year-old boy who always asked if he could stay at their house longer.
For Patsy Jiminez Calero, organizing the vigil was a personal mission, even though she didn’t know the Osunas or Emrik. People close to her have been harmed by child abuse, and watching the news coverage of the Osunas’ arrest and arraignment opened old wounds for her.
She was also frustrated people weren’t talking more about Emrik, she told the Idaho Press before the vigil.
“I was like, ‘How could this be?’” She said.
She wanted to make sure Emrik was remembered in a way that mattered.
“I want to be Emrik’s voice, I want him to be heard,” she said.
She organized the event through Facebook and the Community Council of Idaho agreed to host the event in its parking lot.
She wants people to be aware of child abuse, especially in the thick of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Jiminez Calero invited the Meridian police officers who responded to the call to attend the vigilance. They did so, and offered reassurance a caller can remain anonymous when reporting child abuse to the police, and won’t face consequences if there is no actual abuse.
“We have to be his voice … we will be his voice,” Jiminez Calero said.