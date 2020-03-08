CALDWELL — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office around 8 a.m. Sunday responded to a report of a mountain lion sighting in the 17000 block of Friends Road near Caldwell, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Pictures of the animal confirmed it to be a mountain lion, and the Idaho State Department of Fish and Game was notified.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday there had been no additional sightings. The public is urged not to leave children and pets unattended.
The area of the sighting is west of Plum Road, between Homedale and Ustick roads.
If you see a mountain lion, do not approach it and notify the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at 208-454-1429.