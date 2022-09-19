Mountain lion

Multiple mountain lion sightings were reported in Boise and Garden City last week. 

 123rf.com

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Multiple mountain lion sightings in Boise and Garden City were reported to Idaho Fish and Game last week. 

Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion, according to a Fish and Game press release.

Recommended for you

Load comments