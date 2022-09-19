Multiple mountain lion sightings in Boise and Garden City were reported to Idaho Fish and Game last week.
Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion, according to a Fish and Game press release.
The two reports that were confirmed with images were on the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street in Boise on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and the 400 block of East 43rd Street in Garden City on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Wildlife managers do not believe there is a risk to public safety, and Fish and Game had received no additional reports of the animal since early on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14.
“This mountain lion was behaving as we would expect it to: appearing to travel through the area at night or the early morning hours, avoiding people, and not causing any conflicts that we are aware of,” Regional Conservation Officer Matt O’Connell said in the release. “When we have wildlife show up in urban settings like this, the ideal situation is that the animal moves on to a more suitable area on its own without conflict.”
Mountain lions frequently use river corridors as travel routes. While they are not necessarily a common sight in Boise or Garden City, mountain lions will occasionally travel through the Boise River corridor and be spotted in town. Problems rarely arise as long as they keep passing through and exhibit “normal” mountain lion behavior, the release said.
However, Fish and Game is asking area residents to be vigilant and to report any mountain lion sightings in the area by calling the Southwest Region Office at 208-465-8465, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or 208-854-8954 after business hours.
Wildlife managers agree that if a person is in close proximity to a lion, they should do the following:
Never run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as a potential prey.
Never turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.
Slowly back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion.
If you are attacked, fight back.
Safety equipment you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an air-horn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.
To keep pets safe:
Keep your pets on a leash.
Watch the pets’ behavior, since they may sense the lion before you can see it.
Do not feed your pet outside, or leave their food dishes outside. The mountain lion will not typically be attracted by the food, but the food could attract other wildlife that could be looked at as prey by a lion.
Before letting your pet outside, turn on lights, make noise and look to ensure the yard is clear of wildlife. Do not assume that a privacy fence will exclude a mountain lion from your yard.