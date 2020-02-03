HAILEY — Continuing a troubling series of mountain lion encounters in the Wood River Valley, another mountain lion was killed by Idaho Fish & Game, the second in less than a week in the Valley.
On Jan. 30, a large adult mountain lion was euthanized in Hailey, just four days after Fish & Game officers had to dispatch another adult female lion in Ketchum.
Already this winter has seen an unusual number of mountain lion sightings and incidents in Idaho. The mountain lion that was euthanized last week "was a very large male, 100 to 120 pounds, estimated at 5 to 6 years old," said Terry Thompson, IDFG's communications manager for the Magic Valley region.
The male lion was seen throughout the day and was moving through a Hailey subdivision right around the time school buses were dropping off children. By then, IDFG officers were able to find the lion in a backyard.
"They shot it with rubber slugs and buckshot, and the cat just flinched," Thompson said.
IDFG tries to haze lions away from urban areas before taking more drastic measures, with the goal of getting the animals to leave an area on their own. When the animals don't respond, more drastic measures must be taken.
"All three shots were at the lion and hit it, and all it did was look at us," Thompson said. "We always err on the side of public safety, so the lion was euthanized in that yard."
Because the mountain lion was stressed and in an urban environment, Thompson said IDFG officers were concerned the lion would continue to run and potentially lose the officers trailing it.
"That is always concerning," Thompson said.
IDFG's guidelines does not allow for relocating predators like bears, wolves or mountain lions, and anesthetizing an animal with a drugged dart is a complicated and time-consuming procedure, Thompson said.
"The drugs have to stay behind several locked doors and in a locked safe in the regional office, there are only two people in the region who are certified to use those drugs," he said. "And then there's the amount of time it would have taken to get those drugs up there."
Anesthetics applied through a dart that's fired through a compressed air gun also act much slower than most people might expect. Plus, the officers have to assume the weight of the animal, the stress level and have to get very close to make sure the dart is accurate.
"It takes several minutes for that to happen," Thompson said, and with an animal in a populated area like a subdivision who's already stressed and unpredictable, that can make for a bad situation.
Thompson said there have been 80-plus lion reports in the Wood River Valley since Dec. 5, an unusually high number.
"A lot of them are not sightings, they're paw prints on the front porch, finding them in their backyard," Thompson said.
While the Hailey lion was not suspected to have killed any pets — "we have no way of knowing," Thompson said — the lion euthanized in Ketchum was involved in the death of a dog.
There have been several dogs and cats attacked by mountain lions in the Wood River Valley over the past two months. While no human injuries have been reported so far, mountain lions have killed people before, including two fatalities in Oregon and Washington in 2018.
The lions aren't showing any signs of moving out.
"It's still ongoing," Thompson said of lion interactions. "It's not showing any signs of letting up."