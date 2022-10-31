Rylan Hoob

These photos of Rylan Hoob were displayed Saturday

 KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Oct. 29 on KTVB.COM.

Ride for Rylan — that is what hundreds of people did Saturday in honor of Rylan Hoob, a 14-year-old who was killed on Oct. 21, after being hit by a semi-truck while riding his bike.

Recommended for you

Load comments