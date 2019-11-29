BOISE — Boise Police are investigating a motorcycle versus car crash that sent one to the hospital Thanksgiving Day.
Boise Police tweeted the crash, which occurred about 1 p.m. Thursday, closed down Franklin Road between Phillippi and Orchard streets. According to KTVB, police had not released the circumstances of the crash but did report both vehicles were heavily damaged.
The motorcycle rider, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The driver of the car was treated on scene, according to KTVB.
Franklin Road was shut down for about an hour as emergency crews worked.