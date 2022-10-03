BOISE — On Oct. 27 last year, Zachary Snow contacted his mother, Melissa Walton, telling her goodbye. She immediately called 911 looking for someone to help him during his mental health crisis and informed police that Snow was unarmed, she said.
Later, he was shot and killed by Boise Police officers.
During a Monday news conference at the Ada County Courthouse, Walton rehashed that evening's events and also said that she filed a lawsuit late last week against the city of Boise as well as Boise Police officers M. Jacobs and C. Snodderly.
"Police officers are trained, here in Boise, Idaho, and across the nation. They’re all trained to deal with these types of encounters with people that suffer from a mental illness. They’re not trained to open fire and kill people," Humberto Guizar, a lawyer representing Walton and her family, said at the press conference. "They open fire when they didn't need to. They didn’t wait."
According to Guizar, the suit is seeking "reasonable compensation."
Walton, who is from Clarkston, Washington, said she called 911 because that's who you're told to call when you need help.
"I called 911 because my son's mental health was in crisis and they responded by killing him. I can’t get my son back, but hopefully I can help make change," she said. "I don’t want someone else to go through what my son went through. I’m not mad. I’m broken. I can’t take back that call."
In May, two officers with the Boise Police Department were exonerated of wrongdoing in the shooting. In a report, the Office of Police Accountability stated that the two officers who fatally shot Snow had discharged their guns because Snow had pulled an object from his waistband, took a “shooting position” and pointed the object toward the officers.
The object was later determined to be a black portable speaker.
The exoneration came more than a month after Gem County Prosecutor Erick B. Thomson determined after reviewing reports that the officers acted in self-defense and his office would not be taking any action.
The shooting occurred in October 2021 when police responded to a downtown building near Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street because Snow was atop the building acting suicidal, according to Boise Police. Snow sustained several gunshot wounds and died in the hospital on Oct. 30. He was 26 years old.
The Boise Police Department did not provide any additional information or comment for this story, citing pending litigation.
"The death of Zachary Snow was a tragic event in our community, and my heart goes out to those who loved him, especially his mom," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement.
Walton said she feels guilty for calling 911 and wishes officers had better deescalation techniques and more mental health training.
"I understand it’s hard to take yourself out of a police role and put yourself in a compassionate role, but they need to. They need to go into mental health situations not as police officers but as humans," Walton said. "They’re dealing with a human being, not a criminal."
This suit is not an anti-police crusade, according to Walton's attorney Christian Contreras; rather, it is an attempt to hold the Boise Police Department accountable.
"When someone calls 911 for the police officers to protect and serve, that is not a death sentence," Contreras said. "Having a mental health episode is not a death sentence."
Boise Police, Contreras said, have a mental health team to respond to situations like Snow's, but that team was not dispatched that day.
"The officers knew he was suffering from mental illness, they knew he was a troubled kid and instead of offering help, which the mother called for … they shot him dead," Guizar said. "No one is supposed to be killed like this."
Guizar expects the trial to begin in about a year.
"I wish they would have just approached my son with compassion. I wish they would have approached my son with some sort of humanity," Walton said. "And they didn’t. They didn't give my son one chance to even talk about how broken he was."
Snow’s mother filed a tort claim against the city of Boise, Ada County and the state of Idaho in December in which she is requesting $500,000 from “each liable government entity” or the amount of any applicable liability insurance from each, whichever amount is higher, due to the death of her son, according to reporting by BoiseDev and KTVB.
In March, Snow’s father filed a tort claim against the city of Boise, claiming BPD was “negligent” in its response to the 911 call that led to Snow’s death, BoiseDev reported. The claim does not name a monetary amount of damages Snow’s father is seeking, according to the BoiseDev report.