Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — On Oct. 27 last year, Zachary Snow contacted his mother, Melissa Walton, telling her goodbye. She immediately called 911 looking for someone to help him during his mental health crisis and informed police that Snow was unarmed, she said.

Later, he was shot and killed by Boise Police officers.

Zachary Snow lawsuit presser

Melissa Walton is comforted by attorney Humberto Guizar as she wipes away tears while discussing the tragic death of her son Zachary Snow at the hands of the Boise Police Department during a news conference announcing a lawsuit against the department, outside the Ada County Courthouse, on Monday.
Zachary Snow lawsuit presser

Attorney Humberto Guizar speaks to members of the media during a news conference, outside the Ada County Courthouse, announcing a lawsuit against the Boise Police Department in the death of Zachary Snow, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Zachary Snow lawsuit presser

Flanked by her attorneys outside the Ada County Courthouse, Melissa Walton discusses the tragic death of her son Zachary Snow at the hands of the Boise Police Department during a news conference announcing a lawsuit against the department on Monday.

Recommended for you

Load comments