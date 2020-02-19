BOISE — A woman and her three children have been displaced after a fire damaged two Boise homes early Wednesday morning.
The Boise Fire Department responded to the fire not long after 1 a.m. in the 6700 block of West Fairview Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze, which, according to a subsequent tweet from the department, “was accidentally caused by smoking materials being discarded on the front porch of the home.”
A nearby home was also damaged by the fire, according to the department. The Boise Burnout Fund is assisting the family.