BOISE — Kathleen Bridwell thought she found an affordable motel to live in, until she got handed a bill she was unable to pay on her second day.
Bridwell, 60, moved to Boise from Ontario, Oregon, at the beginning of the month in search of medical care for her various chronic health conditions. With her limited income, Bridwell moved into West River Inn on Chinden Boulevard and paid the monthly rate of $950 on April 1.
The next day, she was informed by management that the monthly rate has increased to $1,200, a 26% bump. Because she cannot pay, she was told she must move out April 20, according to a receipt provided by Bridwell dated April 2.
“If they were going to raise the rent, they should have done it up front,” she said. “Once I was charged and the managers had no knowledge, they shouldn’t have upped my rate.”
Motel staff confirmed the monthly rate for a room is $1,200, but staff would not answer any further questions about Bridwell or the rent increase and twice hung up on the Idaho Press. It is unknown if the rate increase was regularly scheduled or due to economic challenges related to COVID-19.
Rules preventing price gouging went into effect in mid-March when Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency, but the law is narrowly written and only covers food, fuel, prescription drugs and drinking water. Motels and any other types of housing or services are not subject to these regulations, according to Scott Graf, spokesman for the Idaho Office of the Attorney General.
Bridwell plans to leave the motel and move into Interfaith Sanctuary, an emergency homeless shelter, after April 20, where she hopes she can get into assisted living care eventually. This is her fourth time experiencing homelessness.
“I will have a place to stay at the shelter, but right now I have no ride to get there because I don’t have a car,” she said. “I will make it work. I always do.”