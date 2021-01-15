CALDWELL — Southwest District Health's six-county area has seen a slight decrease in daily incidence rates of COVID-19, yet, all but one county remains in the red alert level.
As of Jan. 12, the daily districtwide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 5.45. Owyhee is the only county not at the red level.
Canyon County has a daily incidence rate of 5.61 daily new cases per 10,000 people, which is increasing, the health district reported Thursday. Canyon County has a positivity rate of 16.42%, which is increasing and shows that COVID-19 is more prevalent in the community than the health district's data shows. Only 54.02% of COVID-19 cases have reported knowing where they were exposed, which points to sustained community spread.
Seventeen congregate living facilities are reporting cluster outbreaks. Health care facilities in Canyon County are postponing elective surgeries to conserve resources and multiple schools in Canyon County are reporting sporadic, imported cases with evidence of one cluster outbreak.
There are currently 20 students in Canyon County who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 staff members; 110 staff and students in the district are in quarantine and 47 are in isolation, according to the health district.
Owhyhee County saw a 30% decrease in community transmission of COVID-19, helping to move it out of the red alert level. The health district said there is still high community spread and daily cases in the county, but it is looking better.