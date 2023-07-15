Student mental health (copy)

Students walk through a hallway at Treasure Valley high school in February. Only 42% of 2022 Idaho high school graduates went to college last fall.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 10 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Only 42% of 2022 Idaho high school graduates went to college last fall.

Idaho high school go-on rates

Go-on rates for Idaho’s biggest school districts, from highest to lowest.

Recommended for you

Load comments