Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


For the second year in a row, the organization American Rivers has listed the Snake River on its Most Endangered Rivers list.

The list is designed to draw attention to rivers facing ecosystem threats that impact human health and safety. This year, the river was ranked fourth; last year, it was second, said Kyle Smith, American Rivers’ Snake River director.

Snake River Dams

Water moves through a spillway of the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Almota, Washington in 2018. The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs, according to a final report issued by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.
Mike Simpson dams

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, speaks to attendees at the Eastern Water Right Coalition meeting in Idaho Falls on Dec. 14, 2021, about his proposal to remove four dams on the lower Snake River.

Recommended for you

Load comments