Many campgrounds in the Boise National Forest are expected to open in time for Memorial Day weekend, and some have already opened for the summer season.
Weather conditions may delay some openings and snow could be lingering at higher elevations, a press release from the Forest Service said.
Campgrounds in the Idaho City Ranger District are scheduled to open Friday, except Edna Creek, which is closed until 2024 for renovation. Several campgrounds in the Lowman Ranger District opened May 21, but Deadwood Reservoir and Bull Trout remain closed, the release said.
Bull Trout and others in the area are expected to open June 19. All campgrounds in the Emmett Ranger District are projected to open by Friday. The campgrounds in the Cascade Ranger District were all scheduled to open May 20, except Amanita, which is closed and does not have a scheduled open date listed.
Most sites in the Mountain Home Ranger District should already be open, but Shafer Butte, Big Trinity Lake, Little Roaring River Lake and Big Roaring River Lake are scheduled to open by June 15.
Campgrounds are inspected annually, and some may not open by Memorial Day weekend if staff hasn't been able to inspect and prepare them, the release said. These inspections include taking water samples, removing hazardous trees and cleaning sites.
Fire managers have been conducting prescribed burns throughout the forest, so visitors may see or smell smoke. To prevent starting an unplanned forest fire, campers are reminded to put out their fire completely so it is cool to the touch.
Forest Service staff advises campers to be prepared by taking extra food, water and warm clothing. There is no cell service in the forest.
When in the national forest, practice leave no trace principles:
Plan and ahead and prepare; take a forest map or motor vehicle use map
Travel and camp on durable surfaces
Dispose of waste properly — whatever you pack in and pack out all trash
Leave what you find
Minimize campfire impacts
Respect wildlife
Be considerate of other visitors
Reservations can be made at recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.