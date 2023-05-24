Boise National Forest sign from CapSun (copy)

Many campgrounds in the Boise National Forest are expected to open in time for Memorial Day weekend, and some have already opened for the summer. 

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Many campgrounds in the Boise National Forest are expected to open in time for Memorial Day weekend, and some have already opened for the summer season. 

Weather conditions may delay some openings and snow could be lingering at higher elevations, a press release from the Forest Service said. 

Recommended for you

Load comments