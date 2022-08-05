BOISE — West Nile virus has now been detected in mosquitoes in Ada County, at two locations, for the first time this year, prompting warnings to drain standing water and take measures to prevent being bitten by infected mosquitoes.
The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District announced the findings on Friday morning. The mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus were at North Five Mile Road and West Nazareth Way in Boise; and at East Deer Flat Road and South Cloverdale Road in Kuna.
West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, and not from person to person. It first showed up in Idaho in 2003; in 2006, Idaho led the nation with nearly 1,000 cases and 23 deaths.
"We strongly encourage Idahoans to take measures against biting mosquitoes," Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said this week in a press release. "These include wearing insect repellent and protective clothing and reducing standing water around gardens and homes where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.”
Last year, West Nile virus infections were reported in 16 people, 15 horses and two birds in Idaho, and contributed to two human deaths. Eight of those human cases were of the dangerous neuroinvasive form of the virus, which can cause disability and death.
Virus detections in mosquitoes reached historically high numbers in Ada County in 2021, with 107 positive tests at 53 trap locations between July 27 and Sept. 15, according to the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District.
In 2020, Idaho saw six human West Nile virus infections and no deaths, but five of the six were of the dangerous neuroinvasive type of the virus. That included three residents of Ada County, one in Gem County and one in Gooding County.
In 2019, Idaho reported 13 symptomatic human cases of West Nile virus, including five patients who suffered from the neuroinvasive disease.
In 2018, Idaho had 16 cases, and 10 were neuroinvasive disease, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
From 2003 to 2019, Idaho had 1,382 human infections, of which nearly 20% were classified as neuroinvasive. A total of 30 Idahoans died from West Nile over that time.
In addition to people, horses and birds can be infected with West Nile virus. There’s a vaccine for horses; there isn’t one for humans.
The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District advises residents to take these preventive steps:
• Drain or dump standing water weekly. For example, dump standing water from flowerpots, planter bases, bird baths, toys, cans, rain gutters, pet dishes, buckets, and old tires.
• Ensure that screen doors and windows are tight-fitting and good condition.
• Avoid overwatering your lawn and landscape.
• Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn to prevent mosquito bites. Those are the times when the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active.
• Dress in long-sleeve shirts and long pants, preferably in light colors when recreating outdoors during dawn and dusk.
• Apply insect repellent following label instructions.
