Four Dead University of Idaho Explainer

In this Nov. 30 file photo, a flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. 

 AP photo/Ted S. Warren, file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ever since four University of Idaho students were killed in their home last month, Moscow has been thrust into the national media spotlight.

The Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen have drawn media outlets from across the country to the Palouse. As people around the U.S. closely follow developments in the murder investigation, this attention has put the small rural college town in an unfamiliar and uncomfortable position.

Originally published in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Recommended for you

Load comments