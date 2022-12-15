Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM.
The Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in its quadruple murder investigation, leading it to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one police are looking for.
Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM.
The Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in its quadruple murder investigation, leading it to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one police are looking for.
It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves were all pronounced dead on Nov. 13 from a stabbing at a house on King Road, near the University of Idaho campus.
In a video posted Thursday by the Moscow Police, Capt. Roger Lanier said that these patterns within the investigation developed into pleading with the public for information on a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate.
Police are looking to speak with the occupant or occupants of the car, which they said was in the immediate area of the King Road home during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Investigators are still sorting through the 22,000 Hyundai Elantras that fit their search criteria.
An MPD news release said that police "still ask for more information from the public."
Lanier said in the video that investigators began looking for video footage in the area that would have recorded anything the day of the crimes. Police contacted multiple businesses to ask them for footage.
"We weren't trying to pigeon-hole our investigation by saying that the suspect lives in the area. We were trying to cover all our bases," Lanier said.
Moscow police are asking for any available videos from residents and businesses within the area of West Taylor Avenue, West Palouse River Drive, Highway 95 South to the 2700 block of Highway 95 South and the Arboretum & Botanical Garden, who have video surveillance at their home or business between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
There is still no suspect that has been announced.
Digital Media Video can be submitted at fbi.gov/moscowidaho and emailed to tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.
The phone tip line number is 208-883-7180.
More from KTVB.COM:
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.