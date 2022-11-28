Four Dead-University of Idaho

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13. Four people were found stabbed to death in a home on King Road near the campus.

 Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP

MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department has received an increase of welfare check requests and reports of unusual circumstances, according to a news release provided by the department Sunday.

Since the murder of four University of Idaho students Nov. 13, police have gotten 78 calls for unusual circumstances compared to 70 for all of October. There have been 38 requests for welfare checks, compared to 18 in October.

