Candles and flowers are left at a make-shift memorial honoring four slain University of Idaho students outside the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow on Tuesday. Two of the victims, 21-year-old Madison Mogen and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, were servers at Mad Greek.

 Nicholas K. Geranios / AP Photo

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four University of Idaho students found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep, according to a Moscow Police Department press release.

The release also said some of the victims had defensive wounds, each was stabbed multiple times and there was no sign of sexual assault. 

Moscow murder map

This map released by the Moscow Police Department shows the whereabouts of the four University of Idaho students who were killed hours before the attacks. 
