Four-Dead-University of Idaho

This image provided by the Latah County Jail shows Bryan Kohberger. The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he's charged with four counts of first-degree murder. 

 Latah County Jail via AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


For the first time Thursday, previously unknown details surrounding the Nov. 13 killing of four University of Idaho students were unveiled.

DNA of Bryan Kohberger was found at the crime scene, and his cellphone activity was consistent with the route his Hyundai Elantra traveled the night of the murders, according to the probable cause affidavit that was unsealed Thursday morning just before Kohberger appeared in Latah County court. 

Recommended for you

Load comments