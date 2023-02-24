Red evidence markers and yellow police tape are wrapped on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the front door of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. The university announced Friday that the house, located at 1122 King Road, will be demolished.
The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death will be demolished.
The owner of the home at 1122 King Road in Moscow gave the house to the university, which chose to have it demolished, UI president Scott Green announced in a memo sent to university employees and students on Friday.
"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," the memo says. "Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene."
The university is "evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property," the memo says.
Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were stabbed to death at the home in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022, shaking the usually safe and quiet college town in North Idaho. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in the slayings on Dec. 30.
Scholarships in memory of Chapin, Kernodle and Mogen have been established, and the university is "working with and addressing questions for the Goncalves family so a fourth scholarship can be established in Kaylee’s name."
A garden and memorial are also planned to honor the students, Friday's memo says.
The memorial will be a focal point of the garden, which will "also be a place of remembrance of other students we have lost and a place of healing for those left behind," the memo says.
"A university committee, with student representation, is developing a plan," the memo says. "The garden design will incorporate class and individual student participation. It will be located on the Moscow campus, but the exact location has not yet been identified."