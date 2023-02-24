Four Dead University of Idaho

Red evidence markers and yellow police tape are wrapped on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the front door of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. The university announced Friday that the house, located at 1122 King Road, will be demolished. 

 AP photo/Ted S. Warren

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death will be demolished.

The owner of the home at 1122 King Road in Moscow gave the house to the university, which chose to have it demolished, UI president Scott Green announced in a memo sent to university employees and students on Friday. 

Recommended for you

Load comments