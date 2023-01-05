Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


For the first time Thursday, previously unknown details surrounding the Nov. 13 killing of four University of Idaho students were unveiled.

DNA of Bryan Kohberger was found at the crime scene, and his cellphone activity was consistent with the route his Hyundai Elantra traveled the night of the murders, according to the probable cause affidavit that was unsealed Thursday morning just before Kohberger appeared in Latah County court. 

Moscow homicides: Idaho murder suspect appears in Moscow court for first time
Download PDF Bryan Kohberger probable cause affidavit

Recommended for you

Load comments