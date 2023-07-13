West Nile Virus

Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City in this 2019 file photo.

 Associated Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A third Canyon County mosquito collection site has yielded positive results for West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were collected this week south of Middleton. Last week, mosquitoes collected south of Nampa — near Lake Lowell — and at the confluence of the Boise and Snake rivers west of Parma, produced positive results.

Recommended for you

Load comments