...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SATURDAY
NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures from 101 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Saturday night to
midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Take extra precautions, if you work or
spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous
activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and
symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight
and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of
water.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City in this 2019 file photo.
A third Canyon County mosquito collection site has yielded positive results for West Nile virus.
The mosquitoes were collected this week south of Middleton. Last week, mosquitoes collected south of Nampa — near Lake Lowell — and at the confluence of the Boise and Snake rivers west of Parma, produced positive results.
“Surveillance data suggests low levels of virus circulation throughout Canyon County,” Jim Lunders, Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, said in a news release.
The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District routinely sets gravid traps and dry ice-baited EVS traps at over 100 locations throughout Canyon County to monitor for adult mosquito populations and the presence of vector borne diseases, the release said. To date, the district has tested over 225 mosquito pools this season for West Nile virus.
“We encourage the public to help us reduce the mosquito population by eliminating larval habitat around your homes,” Lunders said. He offered the following suggestions to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:
• Eliminate or treat all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as flooded fields, birdbaths, wading and swimming pools not in use, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for seven days, it can produce mosquitoes.
• Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
• Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEE, and other diseases.
• Use EPA-registered residual insect sprays on horses, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Have your livestock watering troughs stocked with mosquitofish for free by submitting a service request to CCMAD.
• Notify the District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.