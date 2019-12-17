BOISE — A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Garden City man to more than four years in prison for sending harassing postcards to multiple victims for years.
Frank Abbott Sweeney, 76, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $6,000 fine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.
In August, Sweeney pleaded guilty to six counts of stalking. Beginning in December 2015, he sent harassing and unwanted postcards to four people at their home and business addresses, according to the release. Sweeney would later tell police he sent the postcards to the victims after he had altercations with them in a post office parking lot and a bank drive-through window in Garden City. He didn’t know them before those altercations, according to the release, but he did admit to hiring a private investigator to gather information about the victims.
The postcards were prepaid, had been printed using a typewriter, and “contained strong racial epithets, derogatory language, and insults to the victims,” according to the release. In addition, he sent a postcard to the Idaho Black History Museum, claiming it came from one of the victims. The postcard contained racial slurs, according to the release.
Sweeney also wrote on the postcards that he’d been surveilling the victims, and had their personal information. He also sent postcards to one victim’s neighbors, claiming to be affiliated with the Idaho Sex Offender Registry, and falsely claimed the victim was a convicted sex offender.
“Sweeney mailed postcards to various inmates around the country purporting to be from the victims and requesting return correspondence,” according to the release. “In response, the victims received numerous letters from notorious serial killers and criminals.”
In 2018, Sweeney began mailing harassing postcards to two more people. Police were able to identify him as a suspect, and in a later interview he admitted to sending the postcards.
The case was prosecuted in federal court because Sweeney used the U.S. mail to commit his crimes, according to the release. The United States Postal Inspection Service, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Boise Police Department all helped investigate the case.