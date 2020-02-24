BOISE — A judge on Friday sentenced a Horseshoe Bend woman to more than three years in federal prison and ordered her to pay $1.4 million after she pleaded guilty to stealing money from Saint Alphonsus Health Systems for years.
Lois Soito, 60, was sentenced to 41 months in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered her to complete three years of supervised release after her release from prison. She pleaded guilty in November to wire fraud, the release said.
Beginning in 2005, Soito, who was employed by Saint Alphonsus Health System, devised a way to defraud the company out of money raised at the Festival of Trees. She kept checks intended for the company instead of depositing them in the appropriate account, the release said. She then deposited money into an account used to reimburse the health system’s vendors, wrote checks payable to herself, and deposited them into her own account. She also used some of the checks she kept for herself to conceal her theft of funds from the Festival of Trees from 2014 to 2018, according to the release, and used similar methods to steal from other accounts connected to the company from 2014 to 2019.