Normally, at this time of year, Linda Larson’s younger daughter would be planning to make the 300-mile drive from Butte, Montana, up north to Sandpoint, where Larson lives. The 25-year-old does so every Thanksgiving to be with family.
But she’s not making the trip this year. She’s a dietitian in a hospital and, given the rapid spread of the new coronavirus heading into the winter, Larson and her daughter decided it wouldn’t be safe for her to make the trip.
It was not an easy choice to make.
“It breaks my heart that I can’t see her, and it’s broken her heart as well,” Larson said.
They aren’t alone in the hurt. As Idaho’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to break records with new daily cases frequently topping 1,000, Idahoans face a choice: change or cancel Thanksgiving plans, or risk spreading the virus among their family, friends and the greater population, as hospitalizations increase and health systems face staffing shortages.
“We’ve got to pull together as one Idaho,” said Dr. David Pate, the former president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health System. “We’re really in a dangerous spot.”
TO TRAVEL OR NOT?
If there were no pandemic, Curt Vieselmeyer, of Boise, and his wife would have driven or flown to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to see family over Thanksgiving. This year they opted not to make the trip.
Karen Robinson of Boise said her daughter attends college in Kansas City. Her daughter is coming home to see them, but not until January, when the family hopes the crush of holiday travel will have abated.
More than 1 million people thronged U.S. airports on Sunday, Transportation Security Administration numbers show — the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Associated Press.
A Tripadvisor survey published Nov. 9 showed 56% of Americans planned to travel for the holiday, a year-over-year drop of 14%.
“The usual Thanksgiving tradition is, ‘Let’s get Mom and Dad and Grandma and Grandpa together,’” Pate said.
Pate has fewer concerns with car travel than with flying, although he noted that carpooling is an easy way for the virus to spread.
‘THE VERY LEAST WE MIGHT DO’
Socially distanced or not, people are still planning for Thanksgiving meals, even if they’re downsizing.
Cathy Cabalo, of Cabalo’s Orchard in Kuna, said her farm had sold out of turkeys by the third week in October — a month earlier than normal. The farm sold 400 turkeys and had only five cancellations as of Nov. 16.
She has seen a pattern of customers asking for smaller turkeys, however.
It’s possibly a sign of people making smaller or more socially distanced Thanksgiving plans.
Larson certainly is in Sandpoint. Normally, she said, her 80-year-old mother hosts a Thanksgiving meal, but it’s been canceled this year.
“The very least we might do is prepare different dishes and then come together for the moment of exchanging dishes,” she said. “We absolutely will not be sitting at a table eating a meal together.”
Robinson, of Boise, said she’s limiting Thanksgiving to the people in her household.
“With numbers now worse than they were when we thought they were terrible, I just can’t justify having people in my house beyond my immediate family,” she said.
Teresa Titcomb of Meridian struggled in deciding what to do for Thanksgiving. As a registered nurse, she well understands the risk that comes with a family gathering. Initially, she thought she could serve family guests in one room if everyone were masked, and then people who live together could go to different parts of the home and eat together. Then everyone could come back together while wearing masks.
She later scrapped the idea.
“After considering all this I think I have decided that this is not the time to get together,” she said. “I guess I will just buy a turkey breast for my husband and I and have a nice meal, thankful that we are coronavirus-free.”
THE THANKSGIVING SPIKE
Pate expects the trend of rising COVID-19 cases to continue across the U.S., with Thanksgiving potentially a major driver.
“I’d be just shocked if we didn’t (see a spike),” he said. “I think this is going to be not good.”
Brandon Atkins, spokesman for Central District Health, agreed with the assessment.
“I think that people are so tired and exhausted from the guidance that they’re going to look at the guidance that’s been put out for holidays and say, ‘You know, I’m not going to put aside my family. I’m going to go do this,’” he said.
The week before Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Americans stay home for the holiday and postpone any travel plans, celebrating virtually with relatives instead.
Even small family gatherings with non-household members are “some of the major drivers” for transmission of the coronavirus, Atkins said.
Pate cautioned against a false sense of security as we enter the Christmas season. While headlines and conversations so often focus on COVID-19 deaths, he said, the toll of the coronavirus’ spread can be measured in other ways.
“We are potentially going to put hospitals past the tipping point, and that is very dangerous,” Pate said. “It’s not just that hospitals are running out room for COVID patients, they’re running out of room for everybody.”
Cabalo was laconic when talking about the attitudes some had when planning for Thanksgiving even in the face of rising case numbers.
To some extent, she said, some people might feel “it’s my holiday and I’m going to have it anyway.”
‘THE THANKFUL GROUP’
Pate said even though Thanksgiving 2020 should be different from the holiday of years past, people can still get creative about how they engage with one another. Larson’s plan to make dishes and swap them with her mother is one option, but Pate also listed video calls as a way to keep in touch with loved ones.
“I think we shouldn’t be disconnected, we just shouldn’t be physically present,” he said.
Vieselmeyer, too, talked about the need for the spirit of the holiday to transcend its traditions this year.
“I know for a lot of people, Thanksgiving is turkey,” he said. “I want to tell you that Thanksgiving is more than turkey and pie. Thanksgiving is Thanksgiving. … I want to be in the thankful group instead of just the turkey group.”