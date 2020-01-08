BOISE — More than 89,000 Idahoans signed up for the state's health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, during its open enrollment period for 2020.
Officials with the online health insurance marketplace said in a release Wednesday enrollments are down by about 14,000 from the previous year, which is due to "Medicaid expansion and was expected by the exchange."
An estimated 18,000 individuals were expected to move from the exchange to Medicaid under the newly expanded program.
Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho executive director, said despite the decrease in enrollments, he's encouraged by the overall numbers and interest in the program.
“We always knew Medicaid expansion was a possibility, and that as a result, enrollments on the exchange would be impacted. We’ve planned for this change and do not expect to see any material adjustments to our long-term sustainability,” Kelly said in a prepared statement.
“What we are most excited about at Your Health Idaho is the number of Idahoans who are new to the exchange," he said. "Many of these individuals and families now have comprehensive health insurance for this first time, and most are eligible for a tax credit and lower monthly premiums with Your Health Idaho.”
Of the nearly 89,000 Idahoans enrolled for 2020, about 75% renewed their coverage from 2019 and 25% are new customers, according to the release.
Because the program's open enrollment period ended Dec. 16, Idahoans wishing to enroll in the program must experience a "qualifying life event," such as having a baby or losing employer coverage, to join the exchange, officials said.
More information can be found at YourHealthIdaho.org/special-enrollment.