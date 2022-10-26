Early Voting

Voters cast their ballots on the last day of early voting at the Ada County Election headquarters in Boise on Friday, May 13.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Oct. 26 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

WASHINGTON — Roughly 9.4 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, casting a combination of in-person early votes and mail-in ballots, according to data compiled by the United States Elections Project.

