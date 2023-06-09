Petition Drive (copy)

Clipboards with petition forms await volunteers before the start of a Medicaid expansion petition drive in Caldwell in this 2018 file photo.

 Idaho Press file photo

Originally published June 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

More than 66,000 people are set to lose Idaho Medicaid coverage, as the state undertakes a major review of eligibility following the end of the national public health emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

