KUNA — More than 40% of the inmates the Idaho Department of Correction has tested for COVID-19 have tested positive — and while they’re overwhelmingly asymptomatic, a single-digit number have been hospitalized.
As of Monday evening, the department was reporting it had tested 1,581 inmates for the disease, and of those, 641 had tested positive, but were asymptomatic, meaning they had “not experienced or demonstrated any of the typical symptoms of illness such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.,” according to the department’s website. Brandon Atkins, program director for Central District Health’s family and clinic services, confirmed to the Idaho Press on Tuesday, however, that it is possible for an asymptomatic patient to develop symptoms.
Another 41 inmates tested positive and were showing symptoms — meaning, in total, 43% of the people who were tested received a positive test and still have the virus active in their bodies. That compares to positive test rates of 14-22% seen among members of the general population tested at Primary Health.
The correction department's data also includes nine “inactive” cases, which are people who tested positive for the virus, but those that “have either been medically-cleared based on the CDC’s symptom and timeline criteria or have been released from IDOC custody.”
Atkins said some inmates were hospitalized in the community, outside the prisons, but said that number consisted of fewer than five inmates. He said one inmate has had to be intubated.
There were 798 inmates who tested negative for the virus. Results are pending for 92 inmates.
Those numbers do not include tests from the department’s community work centers or the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, where more than 600 Idaho men are imprisoned. According to the department’s website, neither the work centers nor Eagle Pass Correctional Facility had had any positive tests.
Three weeks have passed since the department announced the first inmate tested positive for the virus, on June 24 at the Idaho State Correctional Center — and prior to then, the department didn’t require its employees to wear masks. Many of the department’s test results have come from mass testing efforts at the Idaho State Correctional Center.
As of July 1, each of the facilities in the complex south of Boise have been placed on “secure status,” due to concerns about the virus.
“Placing a facility on secure status means that there is very limited movement happening within the facility,” according to the department’s website. “Individuals spend most of their times in their cells or around their bunks. Educational and other programs are stopped, and people are required to eat meals on their housing unit, rather than travel to the communal halls. It also means that movement into and out of the facility is limited to emergencies only.”
Yet while the virus was tearing through prison populations in other states and in the federal prison system, Idaho inmates tested negative.
“I think we were really fortunate it took as long as it did to get into (Idaho prisons),” Atkins said.
He wasn’t surprised by the high rate of infection among the inmates.
“It’s not like the inmates have the ability to go somewhere else and be somewhere else,” Atkins said. “Once it gets into a unit, then sleep in common quarters … very rarely do you see a prison where people are not grouped together in a congregate setting. So, yes, it definitely was one of the highest risks of exposure.”
The rise in cases will likely persist “for some time” Atkins said, because it is difficult to separate inmates from others once they test positive — there is simply no place to move them, he pointed out.
The department remains committed to keeping people separated once they have tested positive though, according to an email from department spokesman Jeff Ray.
“We move people in order to separate positives from negatives,” Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt wrote in an update on the department’s website Monday night. “Asymptomatic positives are co-located in cohorts to undergo a quarantine period where they will be monitored for the development of symptoms. People testing negative are co-located in cohorts as well.”
If a person is presenting with symptoms, they’re given a mask and isolated from others until they receive their test results, according to Ray. Inmates themselves were making masks for themselves and prison staff members earlier this year, but the department didn’t mandate staff members wear them until June 24. Inmates weren't required to wear them until June 29, according to the department's website, although not when eating, showering or sleeping.
Atkins confirmed the department is working with Central District Health to manage the outbreak.
Before the pandemic, Idaho’s prison population had been swelling to concerning levels, leading the department to consider a contract with private prison giant CoreCivic to house more than 1,200 Idaho inmates in an empty Colorado prison. However, the population has decreased during the pandemic. On Feb. 5, it was 9,519 people. As of Tuesday, it was 8,707 people.