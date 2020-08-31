BOISE — One month after the first jail inmate tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Ada County Jail had more than 220 positive cases in the facility.
A total of 224 inmates had tested positive in the past month, according to a Friday post on the Ada County Sheriff’s blog. Of those, 150 had completed quarantine and no longer needed COVID-19 precautions, or they had been released.
The jail’s first case was a woman who complained of a loss of taste and smell, according to the blog post. Since then, inmates have been tested and tested again in various housing units within the facility.
Every jail employee is screened for the illness at the start of their shift. If they show any symptoms, they are sent home, according to the blog post.
Deputies and employees are required to wear masks when interacting with inmates as well.
As of Aug. 20, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office has had 137 employees quarantined for some period of time due to possible exposure to the virus. That includes 22 people who tested positive — from all five of the office’s bureaus — since the start of the pandemic.
“Our agency is working closely with Central District Health on our response. It appears the vast majority of cases were asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms,” according to the blog post.