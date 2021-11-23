The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is set to release another wave of steelhead into the Boise River on Wednesday.
The hatchery fish — between 150 and 200 in number — were trapped recently at Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River. They will be released into the Boise River at the Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, below the Broadway Avenue Bridge behind Boise State University, West Parkcenter Bridge, and Barber Park.
Anyone who wants to try and reel one or more of them in is required to have a valid fishing license and a steelhead permit, available at Fish and Game offices and other Idaho vendors. Anyone who catches a steelhead without the permit is required to let it go back into the water.
Limits for steelhead in the Boise River are two fish per day, six in possession and 20 for the fall season. Barbless hooks are not required in the Boise River.
According to Fish and Game, all steelhead released in the Boise River will be missing an adipose fin, the small fin directly behind the larger dorsal fin on the fish's back. Any rainbow trout longer than 20 inches without an adipose fin should be considered a steelhead.
For more information about the steelhead release, contact the Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office in Nampa or call 208-465-8465.