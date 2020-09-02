NAMPA — Five additional mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus last week in Nampa, according to the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.
The district has tested 1,474 pools this season for West Nile virus, and 18 have tested positive. District staff have increased surveillance and control measures in those areas.
Canyon County residents are encouraged to remain vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry as the Labor Day weekend approaches and people spend more time outside.
Precautions include:
- Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for seven days it can produce mosquitoes.
- Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.
- Avoid overwatering which causes runoff to city storms drains and other areas that hold water.
- Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito infested areas.
- Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin making sure to follow the directions on the container.
- Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
- Notify the District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.