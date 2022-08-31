West Nile Virus

In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City.

 Associated Press

Three mosquitos samples in Canyon County tested positive for West Nile virus.

Two of the samples were collected near Parma, and the third was collected near Wilder. The findings were announced Wednesday by the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District. 

