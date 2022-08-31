...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 expected.
Today will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City.
The staff of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District has increased surveillance and control measures in response to the increased public health threat, according to Wednesday's press release.
“With the increased risk of West Nile virus, we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites while enjoying the outdoors over the (Labor Day) holiday weekend,” Jim Lunders, Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement, said in the release.
The following precautions to prevent being infected are recommended:
• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for seven days it can produce mosquitoes.
• Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.
• Avoid overwatering, which causes runoff to city storm drains and other areas that hold water.
• Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
• Notify the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.