BOISE — A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing left Gowen Field Tuesday for Southwest Asia in support of combat operations.
Over the spring and summer more than 400 members of the wing will be deployed, headed to various locations throughout Southwest Asia in support of combat operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and New Normal. Most of those forces left Gowen Field Monday after a sendoff attended by Gov. Brad Little.
The deployment is the second-largest in the 124th Fighter Wing’s history, and includes aircraft, pilots, security forces, medical and maintenance personnel and other support staff.
ABOVE: A Boeing 777 carrying members of the Idaho Air National Guard being deployed to Southwest Asia lifts off on Monday above A-10 attack aircraft in Boise.
AT LEFT: 124th Fighter Wing pilots and A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthogs deployed to Southwest Asia on Tuesday, in support of combat operations. They will join the wing's main body, which deployed Monday and consisted of security forces, maintenance and medical personnel, and other support staff.