School districts in Caldwell, Emmett, Kuna, Nampa, and Vallivue will cancel school for students Tuesday through the end of this week. Schools will also be closed the following week for spring break.
The decision to close schools a day earlier than planned was based on federal direction Monday that groups of people be limited to 10 or fewer and that parents educate their children at home as prevention measures, according to an email from Allison Westfall, spokeswoman for the Kuna and Caldwell school districts.
The districts will continue plans for teachers to use the remaining time to prepare instructional options for a possible extended school closure after spring break, which goes through Friday, March 27.
Boise and West Ada school districts closed schools Monday through the end of spring break. Idaho's public colleges and universities, as well as most private institutions, have moved classes online.
Gov. Brad Little told school leaders Sunday afternoon he will not be issuing a statewide order to close schools. Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials urged local leaders to consult with their area public health districts and make decisions locally, Idaho Education News reports. Prior to Little’s conference call, the Coeur d’Alene and Blaine County school districts had already announced plans to close school until the first week of April.
The Idaho Education Association, the state's teacher's union, earlier Sunday morning called on the state to close schools for at least three weeks.